Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,134.63 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,136.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,047.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $980.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

