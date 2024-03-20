Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VAW opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $200.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.95.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

