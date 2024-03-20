Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

