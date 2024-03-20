Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after acquiring an additional 903,980 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after acquiring an additional 645,429 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,393,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,621,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
