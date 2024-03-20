Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after buying an additional 531,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

