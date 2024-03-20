Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 497,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATO opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

