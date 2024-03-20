Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,988 Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BUL opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.16. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.