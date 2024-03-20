Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.