Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

