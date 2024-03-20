Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

