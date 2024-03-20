Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

