Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 724.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31,128.6% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

