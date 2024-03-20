Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,965,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,965,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

ARM stock opened at 124.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 106.60. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

