Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

