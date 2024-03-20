Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE C opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

