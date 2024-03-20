Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

