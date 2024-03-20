Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFSC opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

