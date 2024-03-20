Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

AEP stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.