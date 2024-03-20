Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

