Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.44.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $844.58 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $850.42 and its 200-day moving average is $796.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

