Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

