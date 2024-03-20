Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Southern by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

