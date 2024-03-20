Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,968 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $178,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $421.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.78 and its 200-day moving average is $370.35. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $269.52 and a 52-week high of $427.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

