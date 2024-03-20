Craig Hallum Reaffirms Hold Rating for Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citi Trends

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400,146 shares in the company, valued at $42,718,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 117,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.