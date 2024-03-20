Craig Hallum Reaffirms Hold Rating for Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Citi Trends Price Performance
Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citi Trends
In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400,146 shares in the company, valued at $42,718,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 117,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
