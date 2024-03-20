CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Decreased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

