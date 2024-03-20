CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.30, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.77 and its 200 day moving average is $241.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

