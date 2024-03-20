Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

