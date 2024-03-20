CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $261.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.81 and its 200 day moving average is $206.98.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

