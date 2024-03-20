D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 14,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.