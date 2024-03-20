Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.25.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.58. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

