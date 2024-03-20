Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,689 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,353 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

