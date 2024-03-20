Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.