Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

WBD stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

