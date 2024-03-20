Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

