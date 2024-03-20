Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,016 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,106,000 after buying an additional 94,899 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $89.04.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
