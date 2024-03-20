Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.