Dfpg Investments LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

WRB opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Get Our Latest Report on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.