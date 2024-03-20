Dfpg Investments LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

