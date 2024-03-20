Dfpg Investments LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $99,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

