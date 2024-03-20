Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $520.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.