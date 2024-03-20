Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Shell by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

