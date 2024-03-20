Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 115 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 93.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,834,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.56. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.42 and a 52 week high of $314.99.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.56.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

