Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 197 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $224.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

