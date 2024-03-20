Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 277 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 282,489 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

