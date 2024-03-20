DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,557,200.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $214.98 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.20.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

