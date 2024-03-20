Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $141.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

