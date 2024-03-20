Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,650 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Globus Medical by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 222.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,659,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,066,000 after acquiring an additional 435,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 85.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

