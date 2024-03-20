Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $141.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

