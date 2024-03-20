Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.