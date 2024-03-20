Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Standex International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Standex International by 187.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Standex International by 205.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 41,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

NYSE:SXI opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.33%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,186.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

